A total team effort propels the Saints to a win over the Seahawks without Brees

Saints 33-27 Seahawks

Saints defense celebrates Vonn Bell's TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen | September 22, 2019 at 6:31 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A special teams touchdown, a defensive score, and a steady performance from Teddy Bridgewater was enough to give the Saints a vital win over the Seahawks, 33-27.

Filling in for Drew Brees, who’s out with a thumb injury, Bridgewater finished the contest going 19-of-27 passing, 172 yards, and two touchdown passes.

Coach Payton breaks down the Saints' big road victory against Seattle

Alvin Kamara racked up two touchdowns for the Black and Gold. Kamara totaled 152 yards by ground and air in the win.

A Deonte Harris 53-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a Vonn Bell 33-yard score on a fumble recovery, staked the Saints to an early lead over the Seahawks.

Deonte Harris punt return for a TD

Bell TD off a fumble return

With a 13-7 lead, Bridgewater started to finally get comfortable in the Saints offense. He hit Alvin Kamara for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and connected with Michael Thomas on a 1-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

Those two touchdown passes extended the Saints to a 27-7 advantage.

Kamara 29-yard TD

Thomas 1-yard TD reception

