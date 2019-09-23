Public will get chance to weigh in on new community space on Riley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge citizens are encouraged to attend a public input meeting on Monday, September 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to review proposals for a new community space located next to the Charles R. Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley Street. This project is part of Mayor Broome’s Geaux Get Healthy program where she is working with the community to not only provide access to fresh food but create places where the community can come together.
Attendees will hear presentations of the two proposed plans for the space. The two proposals were developed from surveys taken by over 500 citizens. Attendees will then be able to discuss the plans with City-Parish leaders including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Councilwoman Erika Green. Attendees will vote for their preferred proposal. Those who can’t attend the meeting can vote online here or on HealthyBR’s Social Media pages.
Dinner and childcare will be provided at the event. Attendees must RSVP through Eventbrite or by emailing or calling Lauren Hebert atlhebert@brla.gov or call 225-389-3100.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.