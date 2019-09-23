Public will get chance to weigh in on new community space on Riley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge citizens are encouraged to attend a public input meeting on Monday, September 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to review proposals for a new community space located next to the Charles R. Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley Street. This project is part of Mayor Broome’s Geaux Get Healthy program where she is working with the community to not only provide access to fresh food but create places where the community can come together.