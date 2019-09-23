Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood receives $50k grant in the hopes of getting on National Register of Historic Places

The announcement was made Monday morning at the McKinley Alumni Center on Thomas H. Delpit Drive; $50,000 is going towards Old South Baton Rouge to help the neighborhood get on the National Register of Historic Places. The goal is to create a special district that will open up more funding to redevelop the area. The $50,000 is coming from the National Park Service via the U.S. Department of the Interior. Over the next two years, a team of surveyors will go through the entire neighborhood to look at about 2,700 buildings. They’re going to decide if there are enough buildings that contribute to the neighborhood to make it a historic district. Leaders are very excited for the next step in the process.