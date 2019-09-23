NOPD: 1 killed in Desire double shooting, 14 total gunshot victims since Friday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At least two people were shot in the Desire neighborhood Saturday night (Sept. 21), according to New Orleans police.
One of the victims later died at the hospital, NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said.
The shootings were reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Louisa Street, near the Louisa Mini Mart.
No additional information was immediately available, FOX 8 will update this story as more details emerge.
The shooting was reported during a violent weekend in New Orleans, bringing the total number of gunshot victims to 13 since Friday night. At least three of those victims have died.
NOPD later reported another person had been shot and was brought to the hospital. As of 11 p.m., investigators had not determined the location of the shooting.
