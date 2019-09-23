Metro Council to debate tightening noise ordinances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you listen to music a little too loudly, Baton Rouge’s Metro Council is debating a new ordinance that will affect you.
Currently, the noise ordinance states:
The playing of any radio, phonograph, tape, compact disc, musical instrument or any other machine or device capable of producing or reproducing sound, from a vehicle in such a manner, or with such volume, as to disturb the peace, quiet, comfort, or repose of persons in any dwelling, apartment, hotel, or other type of residence; of persons in any other vehicle; or of persons in any public place.
A proposal by Councilwoman Erika Green would put a specific decibel level on how loud your music can be before you are considered disturbing the peace.
Green’s proposal would restrict noise “from a vehicle, on a public street, highway or public park” to 85 decibels, measurable from 25 feet away.
If you are found violating the proposed ordinance, you can be fined up to $200 and lose your driver’s license for up to 30 days on your first offense. That penalty goes up for each offense.
Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Deputy Jonny Dunham said this would make enforcing noise violations far easier.
"That's one of the reasons for the ordinance, to make it simpler, there to be some guidelines for the noise and having that decibel meter will make it a little easier for the officers to get that decibel reading,” Dunham said.
BRPD officers would be equipped with decibel meters to get an accurate reading on how loud a noise is. Dunham said the department would need to purchase about 500 meters for every officer to have one.
He said the department is working to receive funds from Metro Council to cover the costs.
"It's a quality of life issue that we receive a lot of calls on and we just want to tighten up the law a little bit to make sure it's a little easily enforceable,” he said.
Not everyone is happy about the proposal.
Mike Rusk owns Mike’s Audio on Airline Highway. He said restricting noise to 85 decibels means that nearly everyone is breaking the law.
"Eighty-five decibels is equal to say a bicycle horn or a garbage disposal running in the background of your house,” Rusk said.
He said, ultimately, it will be bad for his business.
"It's only designed to hurt us, not help us. It has no bearing, it has no legitimacy at 85 decibels what so ever,” he said.
The proposal will be debated by Metro Council as part of Wednesday’s agenda.
WAFB reached out to Councilwoman Erika Green about her proposal, she was not available for comment.
