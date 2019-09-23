Man shot to death in Mid-City, 15th New Orleans shooting victim since Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in Mid-City on Monday (Sept. 23) bringing the total number of shooting victims to 15 in New Orleans since Friday evening.
The man was found lying in the street near S. Scott St. and Tulane Ave. around 12:30 p.m.
There are several surveillance cameras in the area. Police have not released a motive or suspect.
Two more people were shot later in the day in the Treme area. That brought the number of victims to 17.
If you have any information about this fatal shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
