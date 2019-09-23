Funeral services announced for fallen Mandeville Police captain

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The funeral services for Mandeville Police Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr. have been set.
He has been charged with one count each of First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Possession of Stolen Property.
Funeral services will be held at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, on Friday at noon and is open to the public.
Visitation at the Castine Center will begin at 9 a.m. until funeral time.
A police procession will follow the funeral services.
Interment at the Saint Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden, 450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, will begin after the police procession arrives, with full military honors.
The time of the graveside services is extremely tentative, as it is unknown how long the funeral services will last, as well as the police procession.
Liberto’s family released this statement on Monday:
“The family of Captain Vincent N. Liberto Jr. is very appreciative of the enormous outpouring of love and support since Friday, 20 September 2019. There is no doubt that Vince, and so many others, cheered the Saints on to victory yesterday from Heaven! We are requesting that everyone please respect our privacy as we move forward and prepare for this Friday’s Memorial Ceremony to celebrate his honorable life.”
