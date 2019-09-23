FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of fall still feeling like summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday may be the first official day of autumn, but the WAFB forecast reads like summer weather right into October.
The Storm Team is calling for highs in the low 90s, with morning starts around 70° to the low 70s for the rest of September and into early October. Not only does it stay warmer than normal for the next seven to ten days or more, but rain chances are posted at 20% or less through the upcoming weekend and into next week too.
If you’re looking for a good soaking for the lawn and garden, you will have to turn on the sprinklers. As for cooler temperatures, the way things look right now, that first fall front is going to be extra late in arriving.
While we stay warm and dry locally, the tropics keep bubbling. In addition to Tropical Storm Jerry, we now have tropical storms Karen and Lorenzo rolling in the Atlantic Basin.
Jerry will not be a threat for the Gulf Coast region, and Lorenzo is too far to the east to worry about.
Karen, however, is something we will need to watch over the next week to ten days. The forecast for Karen has it moving to the north over the next four to five days, but the long-range guidance suggests Karen will take a turn to the west by the weekend. While the Storm Team believes it’s too early to become overly concerned about Karen, let’s see how the forecast models deal with the storm in the coming days.
Meanwhile, closer to home, warm and mainly dry will be the forecast for the next week or so.
