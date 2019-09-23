FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Area won’t feel like Fall anytime soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well, it’s official – “autumn” has arrived, though it may not really feel too much like it! Yesterday, we started off with an early morning temperature in the upper 60°s (the first time in almost 2 months!) – this morning, generally speaking, we’re in the low/mid 70°s.
Looking ahead … no need for umbrellas today – it will be a dry September day, sunshine and light east winds – an afternoon high topping out in the lower 90°s. Overnight, mainly clear skies – mild, a low of 71°; tomorrow, very little change; still quiet and dry – mostly sunny, a daytime high of 92°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.