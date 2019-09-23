Female shot in leg at Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge authorities are investigating after a report of a female shot in the leg Monday morning.
Public Information Officer Don Coppola said the call from dispatch about the possible shooting came in at around 11:15 a.m. It was reported in the 500 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive near Government Street.
Coppola said the female was transported to the hospital and that her injuries are not life-threatening.
