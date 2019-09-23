Discovery Dome teaches Baton Rouge students about possible life on other planets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Middle school students in Baton Rouge got a chance to be immersed in a planetarium show developed by NASA.
It’s called the Discovery Dome, a state-of-the-art HD theater. The inflatable and room-sized digital theater that provides a set of programs to students.
The students at Woodlawn Middle School participated in From the Blue Planet to the Red Planet. The show explores a time in the future when scientists will travel to Mars to study.
The Louisiana Art and Science Museum offers the dome to schools through a grant from NASA. LASM acquired the dome over 15 years ago.
Sheree Westerhaus, LASM’s director of operations and planetarium, says the Discovery Dome is relevant because the students who participated dome are a part of the Mars Generation, a student space ambassador leadership program.
“We hope it will inspire them in STEM and it is possible that some of those students will have some part in sending us to Mars,” Westerhaus said.
Currently, NASA is building a plan for Americans to go back to the moon by 2024 through The Artemis Program. The program is planning to launch missions to the moon’s undiscovered South Pole and Mars.
Last year, the Discovery Dome traveled to five different parishes, presenting shows to over 3,000 students, according to LASM. The museum has also taken the dome to Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
School officials can reserve the dome through the Louisiana Art and Science Museum’s website.
