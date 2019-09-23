Baton Rouge mayor, program team to kick off MoveBR program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MoveBR team are kicking off the MoveBR Transportation and Infrastructure Improvements Program.
The kickoff will launch the program’s website, and residents can learn how the program will be implemented in the next years. The meeting is slated for Monday, September 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at BRCC’s McKay Automotive Technology Center (2115 N. Lobdell Blvd.)
The MOVEBR Infrastructure Enhancement and Traffic Mitigation Plan is the transportation infrastructure investment plan in East Baton Rouge Parish. City leaders say the plan aims to relieve traffic congestion in Baton Rouge, Baker, Zachary, and Central.
The half-cent sales tax proposition was approved by the voters on December 8, 2018. The tax became effective on April 1, 2019, and will continue for 30 years until March 31, 2049, raising around $1 billion.
This tax will not apply to groceries or prescription drug purchases made in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The plan will fund nearly 70 projects in the capital region.
Two consulting firms have been selected to manage the projects. CSRS will tackle about $800 million in capacity projects while Stantec will take on nearly $300 million in cosmetic changes.
