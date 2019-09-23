After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take one: Galvanizing all week in Seattle
The best thing to happen to the Saints after Drew Brees’ injury was hunkering down in Seattle for a week. It kept them away from the anxiety in New Orleans and forced them to accept the reality of Brees’ absence and focus on the task at hand.
You could sense all week just how loose they were. They truly believed all their goals were still in play and that they could beat the Seahawks.
Even by Friday, Sean Payton was in a much better mood, which is usually a sign that he feels more confident with his game plan heading into Sunday.
With a ball control offensive approach and some big plays from the defense and special teams, the Saints seized control and won a game that was not as close as the final score indicated.
Take two: Steady Teddy
If you were ever wondering what the ultimate Teddy Bridgewater win looks like, you saw it Sunday in Seattle.
Bridgewater was solid. Nothing spectacular but certainly nothing terrible. I feel like I’ve said that a ton in the time I’ve observed Bridgewater since he’s been here.
It’s who he is. At his best, he’s making smart decisions, taking care of the football and minimizing mistakes. Along the way he picked up some big performances from his running back, defense and special teams.
His final stat line was 19 of 27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Most of those completions were within five -seven yards of the line of scrimmage. His two touchdowns came on screens. It’s amazing how similar that stat line looks to just about every win he had during the 2015 season with Minnesota.
Overall, it was an emotional day for Bridgewater. You could see it in his face after the game. It’s been a long time since he’s started a meaningful game and won it. He finally did it Sunday.
Take Three: Kamara takes over
41 was the best player on the field Sunday and it wasn’t even close. Whether it was running or receiving, Alvin Kamara rose to the occasion and his team needed every bit of it.
Kamara never seemed to go down on first contact, and every time the offense needed a big play, they looked to him and he delivered.
He finished with 25 touches, 161 total yards and two touchdowns.
Take Four: Special teams spectacular while defense steps up
Is it possible to have a missed extra point and a muffed punt and still have a spectacular day on special teams?
I say yes.
Deonte Harris started things off with a 53-yard punt return where he made a guy miss, found a seam and was off to the races. That play allowed the Saints to go up seven before taking an offensive snap.
The Saints were perfectly fine playing a field position type game, and Thomas Morstead was deadly in that regard. He pinned two punts inside the five yard line and boomed another one 58 yards in the fourth quarter that pinned the Seahawks inside the twenty.
Defensively, don’t let the 515 total yards from the Seahawks fool you, the Saints defense excelled Sunday with a plethora of big plays.
The biggest was obviously when Eli Apply stripped Chris Carson and Vonn Bell scooped up the ball and ran it in for the score. That gave the Saints a 13-7 lead and it came at a time when the offense was really struggling to settle in.
They also had three separate fourth down stops that shut down Seahawks’ drives.
They did have trouble at times containing Russel Wilson, but it never felt like it got out of hand enough to put the game in jeapardy.
Take Five: Other Observations
- It was surprising to see the Saints only had 50 offensive plays for 265 total yards. Then I realized with two non-offensive touchdowns, that essentially meant two less offensive drives, which meant less plays and less yards.
- It was surprising how little Taysom Hill played Sunday. Payton showed gamesmanship this week by saying Hill and Bridgewater would play. Still, many thought Hill’s role would be expanded, but it wasn’t. In fact, overall it felt like he was used even less than normal. Overall, he finished with just two snaps at quarterback. Perhaps that could change in a game where the defense and special teams aren’t scoring as much and they need more of a spark.
- The early offensive woes were not uncommon at Century Link Field. The Saints struggled with that the noise the last two times they were in 2013.
- Jared Cook is in a funk. There’s no other way to describe it. He finished with one catch for seven yards and had a third down drop that stalled a promising drive.
- Seattle just isn’t all that good of a team. They look average to me. Outside of Wilson ad-libbing big plays, their offense is pretty pedestrian. Defensively, they don’t strike fear in opposing offenses the way they used to. Comparing rosters, even without Brees, the Saints are clearly the better team.
- That won’t be the case next week against the Cowboys. They’re one of the most talented teams in football and will give the Saints a huge challenge Sunday night in the dome.
