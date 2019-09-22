Though annoying, love bugs serve helpful role

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve been seeing them all over the place, usually two at a time: love bugs.
While some people are able to just swat the love bugs away, others are looking for ways to get rid of them.
“I kind of looked up things on the internet to see what I could do that wouldn’t distract customers and things like that, but there’s nothing we can really do,” said Owner of Hand Auto Spa, Joy Hawkins.
She said that love bugs make owning a car wash a little difficult.
“It’s a lot of scrubbing, I’ll say that, but we get it done,” Hawkins said.
Although these bugs may be a nuisance, they actually have a helpful role in the environment.
“Love bugs are actually beneficial to us in that they eat and digest decayed vegetation,” said Alabama Cooperative Extension System Montgomery County Extension Coordinator, Jimmy Smitherman. “So when the leaves fall off of trees or grass dies, or things of that nature, they actually consume the decaying vegetation. The only thing that they do harm for is we kill a lot of them with our cars and it’s kind of annoying when there are heavy populations flying around us.”
Smitherman said that we should start seeing less of these bugs as the weather gets cooler.
