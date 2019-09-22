Southern rallies after being down to FAMU, but comes up just short in the end

Southern Jaguars (Source: Craig Loper/Gray Television)
By Josh Auzenne | September 21, 2019 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:52 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - Southern spotted Florida A&M 17 points before rallying to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown gave FAMU the win.

The Jags (1-3) fell 27-21 to the Rattlers (2-1).

The Rattlers struck quickly, scoring on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Stanley to George Webb to give FAMU the 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Later, a safety gave the Rattlers a 9-0 lead. Florida A&M later scored on a touchdown run from Azende Rey to go up 17-0 in the first quarter.

The Jags got on the board in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bubba McDaniel to make it 17-7. However, a mishandled snap on fourth down resulted in a safety to give FAMU the 19-7 lead.

In the first half, Ladarius Skelton was 2-of-6 for 24 yards. McDaniel was 3-of-7 for 73 yards. He had a rushing touchdown, but threw two interceptions.

In the third quarter, Skelton hooked up with Jamar Washington for a touchdown to make it 19-14. In the fourth quarter, Skelton ran one in from nine yards out to give the Jags the 21-19 lead.

Later, the Rattlers found pay dirt again to reclaim the 27-21 lead. The Jags were unable to counter and came away with the loss.

Skelton finished 11-of-18 for 114 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score.

