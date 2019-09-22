LSU to receive over $773,000 to improve analysis of vehicle crash videos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University will receive $773,504 as part of $1.5 Million provided to ensure the safety of the state’s pipelines and roadways. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced Louisiana would receive the funds Friday, Sept. 21.
“With 50,000 miles of pipelines and hundreds of miles of roadways in Louisiana, it’s important that we focus on safety,” said Sen. Kennedy. “Accidents claim lives every day. We need to work on reducing them and protecting our Louisiana families.”
Nearly half of the funding, which will be provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will be spent to protect the public from pipeline incidents and hazardous materials’ accidents through training, emergency plans, and notification systems, Kennedy said.
