LSU freshman from Washington D.C. found dead on LSU campus; no signs of trauma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A death investigation is underway at LSU Tuesday, Sept.17 after the body of an 18-year-old female student was discovered.
A spokesman for the university says around 3:50 p.m. LSUPD responded to a call about an unresponsive student in Cypress Hall. The body was later released to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the female student as Marakah Dennis. The coroner has yet to release the autopsy results but noted there were no signs of trauma.
The cause of death remains under investigation. Other information was not immediately available.
Dennis was a freshman at LSU and originally from Washington D.C., according to a story from NBC Washington in Washington D.C. She had recently graduated from St. John’s College High School, a private Catholic school in Northwest D.C.
