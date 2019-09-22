LSU among 92 colleges honored for diversity and inclusion practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University has been honored again with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
“We are very pleased to be recognized by Insight Into Diversity magazine with their Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “It’s an honor to be recognized nationally for our continued efforts to build an institution that is more reflective of our state, nation and world. We are proud of the record-breaking classes that we are both enrolling and graduating here at LSU. We want our campus to mirror the world with students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds, races and nationalities.”
The HEED Award honors colleges and universities around the nation that “demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.” LSU is now a seven-time recipient of the award.
“Once again, it is an honor to receive this award. The recognition by a national organization of LSU’s commitment to and delivery of diversity initiatives and programs is great for us as an institution,” said LSU Chief Diversity Officer and Vice Provost for Diversity Dereck Rovaris Sr. “We are focused on a continued commitment to diversity and inclusion and even though there remains much work to be done, we celebrate the good work that has been accomplished thus far.”
LSU will be featured, along with the other 92 recipients, in the November 2019 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. View the full list below:
Adelphi University
Arkansas State University
Augustana College (IL)
Ball State University
California State University, East Bay
California State University, Fresno
California State University Northridge
California State University San Marcos
California State University, Fullerton
California State University, Los Angeles
Case Western Reserve University
Central Washington University
Clemson University
Columbia University in the City of New York
Cuyahoga Community College
Davenport University
DePaul University
East Carolina University
Eastern Washington University
El Paso County Community College District
Florida State University
Framingham State University
Georgia State University
Grand Valley State University
Greenville Technical College
Hillsborough Community College
Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Kansas State University
Kent State University
Lehigh University
Louisiana State University
Maryville University
Metropolitan State University
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Millersville University
Minnesota State Colleges and Universities
Mississippi State University
North Carolina State University
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
Northeastern University
Ohio University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon State University
Pikes Peak Community College
Princeton University
Rochester Institute of Technology
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Seminole State College of Florida
Sonoma County Junior College District
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
State University of New York College of Cortland
SUNY Buffalo State College
SUNY Old Westbury
Swarthmore College
Texas A&M University
Texas Christian University
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
The University of Tulsa
Union College, NY
University at Albany, State University of New York
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Houston Law Center
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Kentucky
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Louisville
University of Maryland School of Public Health
University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
University of Missouri-Kansas City
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of North Florida
University of North Texas
University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of West Florida
University of West Georgia
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Washington State University Vancouver
West Virginia University
Western Michigan University
William & Mary
William Marsh Rice University
Winston Salem State University
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.