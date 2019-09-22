LSU among 92 colleges honored for diversity and inclusion practices

LSU Memorial Tower (Source: Eddy Perez)
By Kevin Foster | September 21, 2019 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University has been honored again with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“We are very pleased to be recognized by Insight Into Diversity magazine with their Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “It’s an honor to be recognized nationally for our continued efforts to build an institution that is more reflective of our state, nation and world. We are proud of the record-breaking classes that we are both enrolling and graduating here at LSU. We want our campus to mirror the world with students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds, races and nationalities.”

The HEED Award honors colleges and universities around the nation that “demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.” LSU is now a seven-time recipient of the award.

“Once again, it is an honor to receive this award. The recognition by a national organization of LSU’s commitment to and delivery of diversity initiatives and programs is great for us as an institution,” said LSU Chief Diversity Officer and Vice Provost for Diversity Dereck Rovaris Sr. “We are focused on a continued commitment to diversity and inclusion and even though there remains much work to be done, we celebrate the good work that has been accomplished thus far.”

LSU will be featured, along with the other 92 recipients, in the November 2019 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. View the full list below:

