LSU among 92 colleges honored for diversity and inclusion practices

“We are very pleased to be recognized by Insight Into Diversity magazine with their Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “It’s an honor to be recognized nationally for our continued efforts to build an institution that is more reflective of our state, nation and world. We are proud of the record-breaking classes that we are both enrolling and graduating here at LSU. We want our campus to mirror the world with students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds, races and nationalities.”