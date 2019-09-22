LSU AgCenter plans crawfish workshops in South Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Monday, the LSU AgCenter will help crawfish producers get ready for the upcoming with five crawfish meetings in south Louisiana.
The meetings are scheduled ahead of the season, which runs from November to July. Louisiana is home to more than 90 percent crawfish farms in the United States, according to the Louisiana Sea Grant.
Pond management, such as water and vegetation management, will be some of the discussion topics.
Greg Lutz and Mark Shirley, both LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant crawfish specialists, will lead the discussion and answer questions.
A healthy aquatic environment, according to Lutz, keeps crawfish reproducing and growing throughout the season.
The meetings will be held:
- Sept. 23 at the Jefferson Davis Parish LSU AgCenter extension office in Jennings at 1006 S. Lake Arthur Ave. at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 25 at the Acadia Parish LSU AgCenter extension office in Crowley at 157 Cherokee Drive at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 1 at the Evangeline Parish LSU AgCenter extension office in Ville Platte at 230 Court St. at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 2 at the Vermilion Parish LSU AgCenter extension office in Abbeville at 1105 W. Port St. at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 3 at the Lafourche Parish LSU AgCenter extension office in Raceland at 115 Texas St. at 6 p.m.
How second cropping rice affects crawfish yields will be another discussion topic.
SEE ALSO: Crawfish ice cream? It’s a thing.
The AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station in Crowley created two demonstration ponds to show the effect of second cropping.
The upcoming season will be the first after Governor Joh Bel Edward signed a law in June that requires restaurants and distributors that offer cooked or prepared crawfish or shrimp to notify customers if the seafood items came from outside the United States. The notice must be printed on menus.
Crawfish farmers were disappointed with the result of last season’s harvest. Because the supply was low, prices were high for the seafood item.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.