Louisiana author discusses finding biological family in new book

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana author is sharing her story about her 20-year journey to find her biological family.
In her new book “A Twenty Year Journey: An Adoptee’s Search for Answers,” Cathryn B. Stanley discuses the twists and turns she took in order to find her family history in Louisiana.
“South Louisiana boasts of delicious seafood, unique music, and the famous Cajun culture,” Stanley writes about the book. “However, beyond that, you’ll find the people strong, kind-hearted, and loyal. It’s a place I’m proud to call home. Family is of paramount importance to most of us and researching your past is not for the faint-hearted.”
Born and raised in Louisiana, Stanley started writing the book a year ago after realizing how much her journey encompassed, including mystery and deception. She wants to share her story in hopes of inspiring other adoptees who want to find their family roots.
“Whether you like a good mystery, are searching for your own family, or simply curious about your ethnicity, my hope is that you’ll find inspiration in the pages of my book,” she said.
Before starting your journey, Stanley suggests trying to find as much information about yourself. Taking a DNA test could help reveal family connections, she said.
To learn more about Stanley, and her story, visit her website.
