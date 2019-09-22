Investigation launched after overnight shooting at club in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An investigation is underway following an overnight shooting at a club in Albany, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1 a.m. on September 22, 2019, deputies were dispatched to a club located in the 30,000 stretch of N. Cafe Line Road about a report of shots fired.
Sheriff Jason Ard said two males suffered from gunshot wounds. One was hit in the shoulder while the other was shot in the leg. Both were transported to local hospitals. The males were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.
Ard added that investigators know that the males were arguing before the argument escalated into shots fired between them.
This investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
