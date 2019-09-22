FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy Sunday ahead of above-normal temperatures this week

Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app for more local weather updates.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will start to establish control over the area beginning today. With a tight pressure gradient existing we could see some breezy winds today.
Temperatures will trend warmer and rain chances will trend dry as we move into the start of the work/school week. Afternoon highs will run about five degrees above normal.
The high-pressure system will weaken some Wednesday through Saturday, opening the door to a very slight chance for rain. The high will then strengthen again and park itself directly overhead for the start of next week, bringing mid 90s possibly back to the forecast.
The tropics have become increasingly active again. We could have three named storms later today as Tropical Storm Jerry, and newly formed Tropical Storm Karen already sit in the Atlantic Ocean.
Invest 90-L already appears to be close to becoming Tropical Storm Lorenzo after just emerging off the coast of Africa.
As of right now, these systems are no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast States.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.