FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Area won’t feel like Fall anytime soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Autumn officially begins early Monday morning at 2:50 a.m. But, it’s not going to feel like Fall really anytime soon.
High pressure will stay locked in control of the local weather over the coming days, keeping things hot, humid, and mainly dry. Highs are forecast to run in the low 90s over the next 10 days with rain chances of 20% or less through next weekend. Morning starts won’t be terribly uncomfortable as enough dry air will be present to keep morning lows in the low 70s.
The tropics are still very active with Karen, Jerry, and what will soon be Lorenzo all in the Atlantic Basin. Karen is of most concern to us as long-range weather models are suggesting Karen could ultimately be headed for the Gulf of Mexico. It is still a long, long, long way out so a lot can change between now and the beginning of next week when the models suggest Karen could be moving west towards FL and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast uncertainty remains incredibly low on track and strength at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.