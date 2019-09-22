FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Area won’t feel like Fall anytime soon

The tropics are still very active with Karen, Jerry, and what will soon be Lorenzo all in the Atlantic Basin. Karen is of most concern to us as long-range weather models are suggesting Karen could ultimately be headed for the Gulf of Mexico. It is still a long, long, long way out so a lot can change between now and the beginning of next week when the models suggest Karen could be moving west towards FL and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast uncertainty remains incredibly low on track and strength at this time.