CIA’s White House Initiative on HBCUs program to be piloted at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System Board of Supervisors on Friday, Sept. 20 ratified a partnership between the university and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which allows the CIA to engage in a broad range of classroom workshops, curriculum development, and recruitment activities.
A Memorandum of Understanding presented at the meeting states the CIA chose Southern as the first participant for the recruitment and workforce development initiative, which is part of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“Southern University is honored to have been chosen as the first institution to partner with the CIA for this initiative,” Belton said. “The reputable stature of the CIA alone is an asset to the university, students, and faculty, and we believe that the outcomes will be mutually beneficial for all involved.”
The MOU was signed Monday, Sept. 16 by Southern University System President-Chancellor Ray Belton, Executive Vice President-Chancellor James Ammons, and representatives from the CIA.
“As an agency we’ve always prided ourselves in hiring the best and the brightest,” Dorsey said. “Southern demonstrates the value that they have placed in multiple fields of study and global awareness. I look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”
