Bridgewater solid as Kamara carries Saints to win over Seahawks

SEATTLE (WAFB) - With Drew Brees out with a thumb injury, the Saints turned to Teddy Bridgewater, who was solid against the Seahawks and their 12th man, but it was running back Alvin Kamara who led the team to victory.
New Orleans (2-1) came away with the 33-27 win over Seattle (2-1). Bridgewater was 19-of-27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Kamara had 16 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 92 yards and another touchdown.
The Saints defense stepped up and forced a three-and-out on the Seahawks’ first drive. Then, punt returner Deonte Harris took the ball to the house for a 53-yard touchdown to put New Orleans up 7-0 less than 3:00 into the game. After giving up a deep pass from Russell Wilson to wide receiver David Moore for 29 yards, the Saints defense tightened up and forced another punt.
The Saints offense dug itself into a hole on its first drive with penalties. On third down and 13, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater scrambled for 11 yards but it wasn't enough and the Saints were forced to punt. The Seahawk offense put together a nice six-play, 64-yard drive that ended in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver Tyler Lockett to make it 7-7 with less than 2:30 left in the first quarter.
The Saints offense again committed multiple penalties that put it in a bad situation. On third down and 21 to start the second quarter, Bridgewater threw a near-pick and the Saints had to punt again. Thomas Morstead boomed a 64-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the 2-yard line to pin the Seahawks deep in their own territory.
Later in the second quarter, Seahawks running back Chris Carson burst through the line for a nice 23-yard gain but cornerback Eli Apple was able to punch the ball out before Carson was ruled down. Safety Vonn Bell scooped up the loose ball and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. Wil Lutz missed the point-after wide left to make it 13-7.
The Seahawks decided to go for it on a fourth and one but Saints linebacker Demario Davis slammed the door on a run by Carson to give the Saints the ball on their own 42-yard line. Bridgewater went to work moving the Saints down the field, capping off the drive with a screen pass to running back Alvin Kamara that went 29 yards for a touchdown with less than 1:00 before halftime to make it 20-7.
On the first drive of the second half, the Saints marched down the field but got derailed after another costly penalty. They failed to convert a third and 13, so Lutz walked onto the field to attempt a 53-yard field goal. He was short on the kick but a penalty by the Seahawks gave the Saints a first down. On fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, Bridgewater threw a quick slant to Michael Thomas for the touchdown to make it 27-7. It was a 12-play drive that ate up 7:16. Bridgewater was 6-of-7 for 61 yards and the TD toss on that drive.
The Saints defense was great once again but Harris muffed the punt and Seahawks recovered at the Saints' 33-yard line. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Seattle moved the ball back to the 48-yard line. On fourth and five from the Saints 13-yard line, Lockett could not come down with the Wilson toss to the end zone. The Saints were able to dodge a big bullet after the fumbled punt that had "get Seahawks back in the game" written all over it.
Seattle next put together a long drive that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Wilson to make it 27-14 in the fourth quarter. The Saints had gotten the Seahawks into a fourth down and three at one point, but Wilson threw a deep pass to wide receiver C.J. Prosise that netted 21 yards and kept the chains moving. Then, on third down and four for the Saints, Bridgewater's pass was broken up by K.J. Wright, who nearly came up with the interception.
On fourth and one, Seattle went for it again but this time Wilson overthrew wide receiver Malik Turner and the Saints offense took over at the Seahawk 28-yard line. Kamara carried for a 1-yard touchdown but the two-point attempt was no good to make it 33-14 with less than 5:00 to go.
The Seahawks were not done, though. Wilson tossed a deep pass to Lockett that was good for 40 yards. Wilson then found pay dirt on an 8-yard run to make it 33-21 with just under 3:00 left in the game. The Seahawks then scored again as time expired.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.