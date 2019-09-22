Bridgewater solid as Kamara carries Saints to win over Seahawks

On the first drive of the second half, the Saints marched down the field but got derailed after another costly penalty. They failed to convert a third and 13, so Lutz walked onto the field to attempt a 53-yard field goal. He was short on the kick but a penalty by the Seahawks gave the Saints a first down. On fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, Bridgewater threw a quick slant to Michael Thomas for the touchdown to make it 27-7. It was a 12-play drive that ate up 7:16. Bridgewater was 6-of-7 for 61 yards and the TD toss on that drive.