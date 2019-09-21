Zachary man who drowned during marriage proposal remembered by friend

(WAFB) - Friends are remembering a Zachary man who drowned while proposing to his girlfriend.
Kenesha Antoine posted the news on Facebook that her boyfriend Steven Weber Jr. died.
WAFB spoke with one man who said he and Weber were best friends for about 23 years. He says Weber was one of the kindest people he ever met, with a smile that would always light up a room.
Kenesha Antoine shared a video on Facebook showing the last precious moments of her boyfriend’s life. The two were at a resort in Tanzania, when Weber took a dive underwater with a handwritten note in a ziplocked bag for the love of his life.
One side of the note read, "I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day. Weber asked Antoine to marry him on the other side of the note.
But then, Weber swam off. He never made it to the surface.
On Facebook, Antoine posted, “You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!"
”Super bright, intelligent, loving, wise," said Jarred Monson, one of Weber’s best friends.
Monson said he and Weber were friends so long, he considered him family.
“I’m going to marry this one (Kinesha), that’s what [Steven] told me. He said I’m going to marry Kenesha, I’m going to ask her to marry me,” said Monson. The love of music and dancing brought them together many moons ago.
Monson says he broke down a few times at work Friday, Sept. 20 after learning of his friend’s death, but knows Weber would want him to be strong.
“That smile never stops. He’s the kind of guy that when he walks into a room, he’s glowing and it’s like the ripple effect. It makes you feel very happy to be around him because he’s just a beautiful and very bright, bright soul,” said Monson.
Steven and Kenesha’s love stopped short, before they were set to spend the rest of their lives together. But their love will endure, as Kenesha said on Facebook, “I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next... I love you so much, and I always will.”
We also spoke with one of Weber's classmates who went to Zachary High School and said all their classmates are in mourning, and that Steven lived life to the fullest.
“He was a great guy that wouldn’t allow you to be in a bad mood. His huge smile brightened bad days. His classmates and friends are devastated. How sad that this day became [Kenesha] best and worst day all in one,” said Brandy Helms.
We’re still waiting to find out more about funeral arrangements.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.