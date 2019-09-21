Southern University Law Center will assist United Houma Nation obtain federal recognition

“The purpose of Indigenous People’s Day is to shine a light upon the incredible legacy of the indigenous people of this land and of this beautiful idea we call America,” said David Sickey, tribal chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and NALPI partner. “It is a celebratory moment not to imprison us but to inform us, to guide us and to educate us as to the contributions that the First Americans have made to our country. This is a humble moment for our community. One that constantly reminds us of good stewardship and faith passed down to us by our Elders.”