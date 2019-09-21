Man shocked with taser, arrested after allegedly punching EBRSO deputy during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested Michael Michelli, 52, after a traffic stop ended in him coming to blows with an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) deputy Friday, Sept. 21, according to an arrest document.
The document states the deputy initiated a traffic stop after Michelli turned onto Greenwell Springs Road without using his signal. The deputy noted Michelli was sweating profusely, shaking, breathing heavily, and appeared nervous while being spoken to.
Michelli voluntarily agreed to a search and began emptying his pockets, which revealed what the deputy describes as a “small white rock-like substance similar to crack cocaine," in the document. Upon the discovery, Michelli fled on foot.
The deputy eventually caught up with Michelli, who had taken a fighting stance, the document states. When the deputy attempted to handcuff Michelli, Michelli allegedly struck the deputy in the upper body twice with closed fists and pulled away.
The deputy deployed their taser and placed Michelli into handcuffs while he continued to resist, according to the report. The deputy searched Michelli, discovering a baggie containing a white crystal substance purported to be crystal meth.
During the investigation, Michelli admitted to possessing crack, cocaine, and meth, the report states.
Michelli was treated by EMS then later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including several counts of distribution or possession of schedule II drugs, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, and failure to signal a turn. Michelli also faces added charges of providing or possessing contraband in prison, possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution or possession of schedule II drugs.
Michelli also told investigators he smoked 1/2 ounce of meth and a couple of crack rocks earlier Friday, the report states.
