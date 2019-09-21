Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations announces ’future of nonprofit board leadership’

By Kevin Foster | September 21, 2019 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 5:29 PM

The Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations on Monday, Sept. 16 announced the names of those selected for the 2019 Capital Area Community Leaders Class.

Among those selected to participate is WAFB’s Allison Childers. Childers, along with the other 28 participants, will receive training on key elements of nonprofit board service, including fund development, financial management, conduct and legal issues, governance, and board roles and responsibilities.

“Our Community Leaders will gain fundraising experience by managing the 2019 Change Fund,” wrote a spokesperson for the program. “This interactive component teaches the financial commitment of board service by requiring our leaders to raise and personally donate. Local nonprofit organizations submit grant proposals to receive support provided by the Change Fund.”

Read the full list of participants below:

Name Place of employment / Profession
Jude August City of Baker School System
Danielle Barringer Louisiana Department of Revenue
Valerie Black Louisiana Department of Education
Natalie Blackman Attorney
Bethany Blackson Louisiana Department of Health
Jonathan Blake Hammonds, Sills, Adkins and Guice, LLP
Rachel Carroccio Emergent Method
Allison Childers WAFB
Megan D’Aubin Faulk and Winkler
Kristian Dobard Louisiana Department of Justice
Druit Gremillion Breazeale, Sachse, & Wilson
Leonore Heavey Louisiana Senate
Emily LeBeau New Schools for Baton Rouge
Dillon Mathies Emergent Method
Judith Ned Self-employed
John Nettles Technology Advocate Group
Laura Siu Nguyen New Schools for Baton Rouge
Jerry Parker Southeastern Louisiana University
Monica Jeanpierre Education Management
Brandi Russell Bee’s Bites of Bliss
Tracy Smith Healthy Blue
Euphemia Reneé Smith Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
Emily Stevens Woman’s Hospital
Caty Steward Theatre Baton Rouge
Andrea Toles City of New Orleans
Shea Vela-Vick Louisiana State University
Erica L. Williams Louisiana Workforce Commission
Cynthia Young Capitol Area Reentry Program
Ronda Zucco Apollo Behavioral Health Hospital

