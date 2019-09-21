Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations announces ’future of nonprofit board leadership’

The Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations on Monday, Sept. 16 announced the names of those selected for the 2019 Capital Area Community Leaders Class.
Among those selected to participate is WAFB’s Allison Childers. Childers, along with the other 28 participants, will receive training on key elements of nonprofit board service, including fund development, financial management, conduct and legal issues, governance, and board roles and responsibilities.
“Our Community Leaders will gain fundraising experience by managing the 2019 Change Fund,” wrote a spokesperson for the program. “This interactive component teaches the financial commitment of board service by requiring our leaders to raise and personally donate. Local nonprofit organizations submit grant proposals to receive support provided by the Change Fund.”
Read the full list of participants below:
