La. law enforcement agencies seize drugs, disrupt drug distribution network after month-long joint operation

(WAFB) - A joint operation between the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) resulted in the arrest of Arsenio Ennis, 30, and Dwayne Grace, 26, and the seizure of several drugs and firearms.
Agents executed search warrants at 4 locations in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs Friday, Sept. 20, which resulted in the following seizures:
EBRSO
- 150 grams of Marijuana
- 16 grams of Cocaine
- 7.5 grams of Heroin
- 111.2 grams of Methamphetamine (approx. quarter pound)
- 24 grams of Crack Cocaine
- $10,412
- Assorted Jewelry
- Taurus 9mm handgun
- Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver
LPSO
- four Shotguns
- one 7.62 rifle
- one Handgun
- 1265 grams of Marijuana (2.8 pounds)
- 222.8 grams of Methamphetamine (approx. half pound)
- 15.7 grams of Crack Cocaine
Ennis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) schedule 1 (5 counts for Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Marijuana, and Meth), possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grace was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including PWITD schedule 1 (3 counts for Powder Cocaine, Crack, and Marijuana), possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.