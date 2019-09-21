FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances low for the coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will begin to build into the local area, keeping rain chances to a minimum over the next 10 days. Our best opportunity for rain won’t come until Thursday and Friday, and even then it’s looking like just a 20% through 30% coverage.
Temperatures will be above normal by 3 degrees to 5 degrees as we move into Fall on Monday. That trend sticks around all the way into next week.
Expect a mainly dry conclusion to our weekend with just a few stray afternoon showers possible mainly south of Baton Rouge. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s. Sunday will be less breezy than what we saw Saturday.
In the tropics, Jerry is forecast to turn north into the open waters of the Atlantic. Two additional tropical waves have been given decent chances for tropical development within the next 5 days. Neither appears as though it will impact SE LA or the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
