FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect a few afternoon thundershowers, breezy winds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ridge of high pressure is building into the area. The ridge won’t take complete control today, so expect a few afternoon thundershowers.
Activity will be very scattered and most are expected to remain dry. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s in most locations. Winds will be a bit breezy today, so be sure to secure any loose items you may have in terms of your outdoor plans.
The ridge will move overhead by the start of next week keeping rain chances zero to 10 percent through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will go back well above normal, meaning as we move into Autumn on Monday, it’s still going to feel like summer.
The ridge will get weakened as a front stall across North Louisiana. A slight chance for rain will exist Friday and Saturday as we close out the week.
High pressure then pushes back into the area for the start of the following week with highs approaching the mid 90s. We continue to track a number of features in the tropics, but none appear headed for South Louisiana or the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
