Classes to resume Monday after fire, sprinkler system damage part of SU nursing building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Classes for nursing students are expected to resume Monday following a fire on the second floor of the Southern University nursing building, according to a university official Saturday.
The School of Nursing building was closed last week while investigators with the State Fire Marshal assessed the building for air quality and damage, according to an update from Communications Director Janine Tate.
The fire was reported in a second-floor office around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. The fire was contained in the office and did not spread. However, the sprinkler system was activated and produced water damage for part of the first and second floods, Tate said.
She said the fire did not affect operations, and the staff was able to be relocated while the building was closed.
Officials said the building was empty at the time of the incident and are using it as a reminder to download the SU campus police Jags SAFE app.
All clinicals were held off-site continue as scheduled.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.