Baton Rouge dealership accepting donations to send to Beaumont area victims of Imelda

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car dealership in Baton Rouge is asking for the public’s help in filling up a truck with donations to send to the victims of Imelda.
The donations will be sent to those impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda in the areas of Beaumont and Houston, Texas.
These items are being accepted as donations:
- Toiletries
- Diapers
- Underwear and Socks (new)
- First Aid Items
- Cleaning Supplies
- Canned Goods
- Bed Pillows and Blankets (new)
- Box Fans
- Utility Knives
- Leather Work Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
- Trash Bags
Brian Harris BMW on Airline Highway is leading the donation drive, and donations can be accepted at the following locations:
- Brian Harris BMW (12336 Airline Highway)
- Brian Harris Porsche (12326 Airline Hwy)
- Audi Baton Rouge (11955 Airline Hwy.)
LSU Students can drop off donations at the LSU Kappa Sigma House located at 15 Dalrymple Drive.
The donation van will be driving to the BMW of Beaumont this week to drop off the items.
