WHITE OAK RUM-PECAN FUDGE

Method: Line a 9-inch glass baking dish with aluminum foil and set aside. In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sugar and evaporated milk, blending well into butter then bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be careful not to scorch butter as the mixture will caramelize. Remove from heat and using a large cooking spoon, stir in chips, vanilla, marshmallow crème, rum, praline pecan liqueur, and pecans, whipping constantly. Stir until mixture becomes creamy and slightly thickened. Pour mixture into the prepared glass dish and allow to cool. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares and serve.