Veteran’s group launches fundraising campaign to cover medical marijuana costs for Louisiana heroes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local nonprofit aims to raise $20,000 to cover a year of medical marijuana costs for a handful of Louisiana veterans and first responders.
The group, Cannabis for Warriors, assists Louisiana heroes and their families with safely obtaining affordable medical cannabis. Operation WarriorRelief will cover the price of marijuana medicine and doctor’s visits for six people who’ve served.
The recipients will be announced on Veteran’s Day.
“There’s 22 veterans, per day, committing suicide,” Cannabis for Warriors director of public relations Chris Lamy said. “When you include accidental overdoses, the number jumps to 50. We could not just sit around and watch that happen.”
Lamy estimates that a year of marijuana treatment will cost a total of $3,500. The product has been available since early August, and the tinctures of medicine cost between $100 and $200.
Insurance cannot cover marijuana treatment, given the federal government still considers the plant an illegal drug.
“Every little bit helps,” he said. “Every donation will help bring quality of life back to a veteran or first responder.”
