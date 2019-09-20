$10,000 unclaimed Mega Millions prize sold in Zachary set to expire.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, no one has claimed a $10,000 Louisiana Mega Millions prize won during the March 29 drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Jett’s Food Mart #3 on Main Street in Zachary and is set to expire Sept. 25.
The ticket also matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win $10,000. The winning numbers for the March 29 drawing were 05-14-15-62-66 and the Mega Ball number was 03.
The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings.
Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which by law is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.
