TPSO: Man accused of raping and abusing wheelchair-bound woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Wednesday night after he was accused of raping and abusing a wheelchair-bound woman in his care.
Chief Criminal Deputy Colonel Terry Daigre says deputies received a call for a welfare check around 9:40 p.m. at a residence. When deputies arrived they were initially told that everything was fine. Upon further investigation, a deputy noticed bruises on the wheelchair-bound woman inside of the home. The deputy continued to question the woman who told them about the abuse.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
Her caretaker, 41-year-old Dennis Bourgeois, was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for first degree rape, aggravated battery and cruelty to the infirm. His bond has been set at $225,000.
