2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3

East Feliciana - 6
Kentwood - 27
____________
West St. John - 52
Lusher - 20
____________
North Central - 0
Mentorship Academy - 60
____________
Central Private - 6
Catholic - Pointe Coupee - 35
____________
Opelousas Catholic - 42
Port Barre - 0
____________
Iowa - 14
Welsh - 11
____________
Ben Franklin - 0
Haynes - 35
____________
Pope John Paul II - 10
Thomas Jefferson - 8
____________
John Ehret - 30
Carver - 36
____________
Catholic
U-High
Live Oak
West Feliciana
Northwest
East Ascension
Dunham
Parkview Baptist
Brandon, Miss.
Zachary
St. Amant
Denham Springs
Covington
Dutchtown
Belaire
Central
Amite
Capitol
Tara
Northeast
De La Salle
St. Charles Catholic
Captain Shreve
Scotlandville
Brusly
St. Michael
Wossman
Baker
Madison Prep
Istrouma
West St. Mary
White Castle
Plaquemine
St. Thomas More
Episcopal
Country Day
Broadmoor
Donaldsonville
Oak Forest
Jackson Academy
Houma Christian
Ascension Christian
Ascension Catholic
Slaughter Community Charter
McKinley
Southern Lab
Albany
Springfield
Thrive Academy
Glen Oaks
Loranger
St. Thomas Aquinas
Hamilton Christian
St. John-Plaquemine
Walker
Fontainebleau
Woodlawn
Riverside
Jewel Sumner
St. Helena
Port Allen
Livonia
Varnado
East Iberville
East St. John
Sophie B. Wright
St. James
Riverdale
Brother Martin
Ponchatoula
McDonogh #35
Thibodaux
Ellender
H.L. Bourgeois
Terrebonne
South Terrebonne
Patterson
Lafayette High
Franklin
Southside
Morgan City
Erath
Douglass
Lutcher
D’Iberville, Miss.
Hammond
Bogalusa
Franklinton
Hanson Memorial
Westminster
Assumption
E.D. White
Vandebilt Catholic
Berwick
Central Catholic
Vinton
Pine
Pearl River
Jeanerette
Gueydan
Clinton Christian
Bowling Green
Centreville
Amite School
Columbia
Silliman
Wilkinson Co. Christian
Prairie View Academy
Lafayette Christian
Acadiana
Comeaux
Notre Dame
New Iberia
Westgate
Teurlings
Opelousas
Carencro
Sam Houston
Breaux Bridge
St. Martinville
Crowley
Cecilia
Pine Prairie
Beau Chene
Eunice
Ville Platte
North Vermilion
Ascension Episcopal
Westlake
Rayne
Kaplan
Church Point
Lake Arthur
Iota
Abbeville
Vermilion Catholic
Barbe
Catholic - New Iberia
Delcambre
Centerville
Loreauville
Elton
Avoyelles
St. Edmund
Grand Lake
Highland Baptist
Holy Cross
Chalmette
Helen Cox
Jesuit
Archbishop Shaw
West Jefferson
John Curtis
Landry-Walker
Archbishop Rummel
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Bonnabel
Abramson Sci
East Jefferson
Newman
Higgins
Hahnville
Grace King
South Plaquemines
St. Paul’s
Destrehan
South Lafourche
Central Lafourche
Archbishop Hannan
Mandeville
Northshore
Lakeshore
Salmen
Belle Chasse
Cohen
Northlake Christian
Fisher
St. Martin’s
Booker T. Washington
McMain
Ridgewood
Kenner Discovery
____________
Keep up with more sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.