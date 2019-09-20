2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3

2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3
Catholic Pointe Coupee vs Central Private (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
September 20, 2019 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:24 PM

Thursday

East Feliciana - 6

Kentwood - 27

____________

West St. John - 52

Lusher - 20

____________

North Central - 0

Mentorship Academy - 60

____________

Central Private - 6

Catholic - Pointe Coupee - 35

____________

Opelousas Catholic - 42

Port Barre - 0

____________

Iowa - 14

Welsh - 11

____________

Ben Franklin - 0

Haynes - 35

____________

Pope John Paul II - 10

Thomas Jefferson - 8

____________

John Ehret - 30

Carver - 36

____________

Friday

Catholic

U-High

Live Oak

West Feliciana

Northwest

East Ascension

Dunham

Parkview Baptist

Brandon, Miss.

Zachary

St. Amant

Denham Springs

Covington

Dutchtown

Belaire

Central

Amite

Capitol

Tara

Northeast

De La Salle

St. Charles Catholic

Captain Shreve

Scotlandville

Brusly

St. Michael

Wossman

Baker

Madison Prep

Istrouma

West St. Mary

White Castle

Plaquemine

St. Thomas More

Episcopal

Country Day

Broadmoor

Donaldsonville

Oak Forest

Jackson Academy

Houma Christian

Ascension Christian

Ascension Catholic

Slaughter Community Charter

McKinley

Southern Lab

Albany

Springfield

Thrive Academy

Glen Oaks

Loranger

St. Thomas Aquinas

Hamilton Christian

St. John-Plaquemine

Walker

Fontainebleau

Woodlawn

Riverside

Jewel Sumner

St. Helena

Port Allen

Livonia

Varnado

East Iberville

East St. John

Sophie B. Wright

St. James

Riverdale

Brother Martin

Ponchatoula

McDonogh #35

Thibodaux

Ellender

H.L. Bourgeois

Terrebonne

South Terrebonne

Patterson

Lafayette High

Franklin

Southside

Morgan City

Erath

Douglass

Lutcher

D’Iberville, Miss.

Hammond

Bogalusa

Franklinton

Hanson Memorial

Westminster

Assumption

E.D. White

Vandebilt Catholic

Berwick

Central Catholic

Vinton

Pine

Pearl River

Jeanerette

Gueydan

Clinton Christian

Bowling Green

Centreville

Amite School

Columbia

Silliman

Wilkinson Co. Christian

Prairie View Academy

Lafayette Christian

Acadiana

Comeaux

Notre Dame

New Iberia

Westgate

Teurlings

Opelousas

Carencro

Sam Houston

Breaux Bridge

St. Martinville

Crowley

Cecilia

Pine Prairie

Beau Chene

Eunice

Ville Platte

North Vermilion

Ascension Episcopal

Westlake

Rayne

Kaplan

Church Point

Lake Arthur

Iota

Abbeville

Vermilion Catholic

Barbe

Catholic - New Iberia

Delcambre

Centerville

Loreauville

Elton

Avoyelles

St. Edmund

Grand Lake

Highland Baptist

Holy Cross

Chalmette

Helen Cox

Jesuit

Archbishop Shaw

West Jefferson

John Curtis

Landry-Walker

Archbishop Rummel

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Bonnabel

Abramson Sci

East Jefferson

Newman

Higgins

Hahnville

Grace King

South Plaquemines

St. Paul’s

Destrehan

South Lafourche

Central Lafourche

Archbishop Hannan

Mandeville

Northshore

Lakeshore

Salmen

Belle Chasse

Cohen

Northlake Christian

Fisher

St. Martin’s

Booker T. Washington

McMain

Ridgewood

Kenner Discovery

____________

Keep up with more sports, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.