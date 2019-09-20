Southeastern Channel to stream football broadcasts on ESPN+

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Channel will broadcast and stream Southeastern Louisiana University’s two games this fall on ESPN+. This makes Southeastern the only school in Louisiana with students fully producing football games for ESPN.
“Being on ESPN is truly a dream come true,” said student play-by-play announcer John Sartori of Mandeville, who won a 2018 student Emmy for on-camera talent. “I will cherish every second of this coming season. The exposure we will be receiving is truly second to none.”
The Emmy award-winning channel, honored by the Broadcast Education Association as one of the top four in the nation two years running for its live sports game broadcasts, will initially stream ESPN+ broadcasts for the Lions’ home opener with Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 and the Sept. 21 Southland Conference contest with Lamar.
Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon said streaming ESPN+ means increased exposure for Southeastern Athletics to more than two million people. “It’s an incredible honor that ESPN and the Southland Conference hold the quality of our student productions in such high regard,” Settoon said.
In recent years Southeastern Channel game broadcasts have streamed live on the Southland Digital Network and aired on the Cox Sports Television Network.
“We are very excited to have Southeastern Louisiana home games added to our ever-expanding menu of football broadcasts across the Southland Conference,” League Commissioner Tom Burnett said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.