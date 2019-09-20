Saints rule out three players for Seahawks game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees has officially been ruled out of the Saints’ week three contest at Seattle, the team announced Friday in their official injury report. He’ll be joined by two other contributors in DT Sheldon Rankins (achilles) and WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle.)
Smith, like Brees, suffered his injury during the Saints’ loss to the Rams in week two. Rankins is continuing to recover from his achilles rupture suffered in January’s playoff matchup against the Eagles.
Wideout Ted Ginn, Jr. was limited earlier in the week with a thigh issue but has been cleared to play. It’s the same story for left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and fullback Zach Line (knee.)
Notably for the Seahawks, LSU product Ethan Pocic is doubtful due to a neck injury while cornerback Trey Flowers is questionable following a limited session Thursday and not participating at all Friday.
