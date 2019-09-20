Recall on medication used to treat hypertension expanded

(WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an expansion of a recall on medications used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, and nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.
The expanded recall includes an additional 3 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and 2 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP. Those products have been found to include N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA), an impurity.
Patients are asked to continue taking their medication until they are able to speak with a doctor who can recommend a replacement treatment plan. The risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.
