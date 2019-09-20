Protests planned in BR as part of nationwide climate strikes Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Climate strikes will be taking place Friday, Sept. 20 nationwide, including two in Baton Rouge.
Inspired by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, students and workers around the world will be going out on strike to demand action to reduce CO2 emissions and other human causes of climate change.
Organizer Marshall Burns has planned to have a strike locally at LSU’s student union. If you plan on attending, Burns asks that you arrive by bicycle, bus or on foot.
“If you’re going to come, please don’t drive to it, because that doesn’t make sense, does it?” Burns writes on the ActionNetwork.org event page. “That might be inconvenient, but not as inconvenient as trying to live through a climate catastrophe!”
There will be a second climate strike planned from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Nairn Park for those unavailable earlier in the day.
