Orgeron gives final thoughts on LSU defense before facing Vandy in SEC matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 4 LSU is a 24-point favorite to win its SEC opener Saturday morning at Vanderbilt, but head coach Ed Orgeron isn’t taking any chances with his defense.
With outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson making the trip but not expected to play while nursing an injury that’s kept him out of contact all week and nobody on the Tiger defense among the top 20 in SEC sacks so far, Orgeron is turning to No. 45 Michael Divinity for more juice.
“With the loss of K’Lavon Chaisson at outside linebacker, we need some rush ability," said Orgeron. "And we’ve been playing without Mike [Divinity] at outside linebacker and we haven’t gotten any rush and he was our best rusher last year, so we’re going to put him in position to rush this week.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game will be shown on SEC Network.
