Online portal offers training for teachers to help troubled teens in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A video making the rounds on social media by Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization, tackles the issue of school shootings head-on. Those shootings have prompted serious conversations about keeping students safe.
The viral video appears harmless at first. The video opens similar to a Back-to-School advertisement but quickly turns into the hurtful reality for many families still dealing with the aftermath of school shootings.
Administrators in East Baton Rouge Parish are figuring out ways to prevent them.
Superintendent of EBR Parish Schools Warrant Drake said students must realize that threats, whether it’s part of a prank or not, won’t be tolerated.
“That’s not a joke. When you threaten someone individually, out of school or school in general, we’re going to take that seriously,” Drake said.
They are turning to a proactive approach with the help of I Care specialists like Ashley Castello.
“We try to help them think of other ways they can handle the situation,” said Castello, an I Care Specialist for the district. Her role is similar to a counselor. When students are battling issues, such as ones involving mental health, these specialists step in to help them and teachers work through the issues.
I Care specialists often get referrals from teachers or administrators about students who have social, emotional or drug-related issues. Castello said they teach students to cope with the issues.
“We teach them how to examine consequences and think about consequences first and not acting,” she said.
The district is launching what they’re calling a Safe Schools portal. Teachers can move at their pace and watch videos that will show them how to understand children dealing with a wide variety of issues.
The videos can be assigned by an administrator, and the teacher can view them at will.
Castello said there are currently 22 courses on mental health and social and behavioral issues available for teaching. She said new material is constantly being added so teachers can stay up-to-date.
That includes knowing the signs to look for in a child possibly dealing with hurtful thoughts. Those signs and symptoms include, "change in appearance if they start to look dis-shelved or they’re not being well taken care of. Loss of interest in things they used to be passionate about,“ according to one of the courses.
Castello said the purpose of the training is to learn how to meet the student where they are.
“If a student is super agitated, you want to make them calm down and come back down to a level where you can actually talk to them and have a discussion with them,” she said.
Superintendent Drake said they’re taking additional security improvement steps at the schools. This includes securing the entrances to all school. Drake says school’s visitor will no longer be able to walk straight into a school, the entrance will be locked.
