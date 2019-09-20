One person killed in vehicle crash while providing security for neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. in a vehicle crash that took place in the 19000 block of S. Harrell’s Ferry Road. A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the person killed as Yolander Anderson, 46.
Investigators say Anderson was fatally injured after another vehicle headed eastbound left the roadway and impacted her parked vehicle head-on. EBRSO noted Anderson was providing security for an area neighborhood at the time of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment, an EBRSO spokesperson said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
