Man wanted in connection with attempted second-degree murder charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Armease Washington, 29.
Washington is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons, and assault by drive-by shooting.
Anyone who can help investigators located Washington is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or get in touch with the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
