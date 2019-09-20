Man wanted in connection with attempted second-degree murder charges

By Kevin Foster | September 20, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 5:34 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Armease Washington, 29.

Washington is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons, and assault by drive-by shooting.

Anyone who can help investigators located Washington is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or get in touch with the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

