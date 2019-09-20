LSU soccer drops SEC opener to Florida

The Tigers almost took on an early lead less than three minutes into the match. A charging Maddie Moreau took the ball down the left side of the pitch and sent a cross into the box. Meghan Johnson played a nice one-touch pass to Molly Thompson who sent a shot towards the goal. The attempt just was just high of the net. LSU was presented with another opportunity 10 minutes later. Florida kicker, Shannon Cooke won a header once again Johnson played a heady, quick touch – this time to Marlena Cutura. About 24 yards out, Cutura let a right-footed rocket rip and it went just wide left of the net.