Louisiana political candidate arrested for drug and child endangerment charges

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A Kentwood woman, who is a candidate for the House of Representatives District 72, was arrested Wednesday.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Marylee Bellau, 26, and her boyfriend Joseph Hammons, 49, on narcotics-related charges.
Bellau is currently running in the primary for Louisiana House of Representatives District 72 on October 12, 2019, according to Ballotpedia.
Hammons and Bellau were taken into custody after arriving at a location where deputies were executing a search warrant.
A small child was in the backseat of the pair’s car, according to authorities.
Deputies found Hammons and Bellau to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
Hammons was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as child endangerment. Bellau was charged with possession of marijuana, CDS II, and drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with child endangerment.
The Sheriff’s Office said the child was released to a family member at the scene.
The Hammond Daily Star reported that, unless convicted, Bellau can keep her name on the ballot.
District 72 covers the northeastern side of East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish and extends to the Tangipahoa River, which includes communities south into the Hammond area.
Incumbent representative Robby Carter told The Hammond Daily Star he believes Bellau was put in the race “to create chaos for what would otherwise be an unopposed ticket.”
