Livingston Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Several candidates running for State Representative and State Senate in Livingston Parish, took part in a forum early Thursday morning.
The event was hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
It took place at the Wholly Ground Coffee House in Walker. WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ was the moderator of the event.
Candidates answered questions on a variety of topics, ranging from economic development, taxes, education, drainage, flood recovery and much more.
Five candidates running for State Representative for the 71st Representative District participated in the forum.
Two candidates running for State Representative for the 95th Representative District were there.
And two candidates running for State Senator in the 13th Senatorial District took part as well.
Also, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) candidates for District 6, spoke with the audience about why they are best for the job.
Early voting starts on September 28.
